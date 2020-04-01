A Del Rio man was recently arrested and charged with criminal trespass, and with the fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing, following an incident at a local retail store, police records show.
Arnold Mendoza, Jr., 28, whose place of residence is listed at the 1400 block of Brodbent Avenue, in Del Rio, was arrested on March 15, at 11:46 p.m. at the local Walmart store, 2410 Dodson Avenue, according to an arrest report.
On March 15, at approximately 11:20 p.m. Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to Walmart, to investigate a man detained, who was being accused of shoplifting, the arrest report states.
While investigating the incident the officers learned Mendoza was in violation of a criminal trespass warning, and observed video footage indicating Mendoza had committed the offense of fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing, the report states.
Mendoza was arrested and charged with the two offenses, both listed as Class B misdemeanors, according to the arrest report. He was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
