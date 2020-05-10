The Comstock Independent School District is preparing to hold an unforgettable ceremony for graduates of the Class of 2020, a school official said.
Comstock ISD Superintendent O.K. Wolfenbarger lll confirmed the school district will hold a traditional graduation ceremony for the senior students, while practicing social distance and other current guidelines.
“This is going to be a graduation that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” Wolfenbarger said, “We’re doing our best to make it an unforgettable experience.”
On May 16, the school district will have an indoor ceremony at Comstock High School’s auditorium with the graduating students only, with the school board president and other school officials, Wolfenbarger said.
Adjustments are being made to the ceremony in order to oblige with current regulations.
Everyone in the auditorium will be wearing masks, gloves and practicing social distance, according to Wolfenbarger.
Parents of the graduates and anyone else interested in watching the ceremony will be able to view it outside the building via a screen, as the ceremony is filmed live.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on May 16, but Wolfenbarger added the starting time may be adjusted in order for people to view it on the screen.
Wolfenbarger added the graduation ceremony was approved by Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens. This year only seven students will be graduating from Comstock, and it is the smallest graduating class in years, Wolfenbarger said.
While the situation can change leading up to the ceremony and certain measures the public adheres to currently may be relaxed, Wolfenbarger added it is highly unlikely for a full blown graduation ceremony to happen.
The school district is currently working on the kinks and making sure the ceremony will smoothly take place. Wolfenbarger added the school district is looking to have the ceremony put on a radio station but it will depend on the kinks that need to be fixed.
