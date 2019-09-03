Housing Authority of Del Rio leaders on Friday presented two $1,000 scholarships to two college students.
Christina Stovall and Gabriel Ramos each received an Arturo C. Gonzalez Scholarship given by the Nelrod Education Fund in a ceremony at the Housing Authority of Del Rio Casas Del Rio Clubhouse on East Rodriguez Street.
The scholarship was presented by Housing Authority of Del Rio Executive Director Isidro Valdez-Fernandez and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners Chair Belinda Horton.
The scholarship is named for the late Arturo C. Gonzalez, a Del Rio attorney who lived to be more than 100 years old and who spearheaded the founding of the local housing authority. His children Katty Gonzalez Benson of Fort Worth, Blanca Gonzalez Larson and County Court-At-Law Judge Sergio Gonzalez were on hand to assist in the scholarship presentation.
“Nelrod is an agency that forms a consortium of housing authorities to provide training and other services to housing authorities to be in compliance with Housing and Urban Development guidelines. They started a fund to provide scholarships to Section 8 and public housing tenants,” Valdez said. The Housing Authority of Del Rio has offered the scholarship for several years.
“We get a tenant who is awarded the scholarship every year, and we’re very excited about that. It’s important for the Housing Authority of Del Rio to provide these scholarships because not only do we provide housing, we believe that our agency also has to provide services for our families so they can become self-sufficient,” he added.
Education is one of the ways tenants can do that, Valdez said.
“We believe this is very important. We have an after-school tutorial program every year at each of our public housing sites to provide services for students from the elementary grades all the way through high school, and when they are seniors, we also have a Housing Authority scholarship available to our students,” Valdez said.
“We want to give people the tools to be able to fulfill their dreams,” he added.
He pointed out this is the third time Stovall has received the scholarship and the second time Ramos has received it.
Both Stovall and Ramos are currently attending Southwest Texas Junior College.
Members of the Gonzalez family spoke during the ceremony after Valdez gave a brief overview of the Housing Authority of Del Rio’s history and how Gonzalez was instrumental in its founding.
Sergio Gonzalez congratulated the scholarship recipients and told them his late father had been “a big believer in education” and in giving back to the community. He also thanked the housing authority staff for carrying on his father’s vision.
Blanca Larson said her father always impressed on her “the need to help those people who needed help.”
The ceremony was followed by a small reception in the Casas Del Rio Clubhouse.
