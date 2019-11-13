The Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Masquerade Ball Annual Gala Saturday celebrated and honored small local businesses and their leaders.
The event was held in the Pecan Room at the Del Rio Civic Center.
“You helped provide the best of the best services in the friendliest little border town in Texas,” Michelle Gonzalez, who served as mistress of ceremonies for the event, said as she welcomed chamber members and guests attending the event.
Following cocktails, a welcome by chamber president Sergio Diaz, an invocation by Sylvia Owens of the Texas Community Bank and dinner, chamber officials presented a series of awards.
The awards presentation began with the recognition of the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, including president Sergio Diaz, vice president Dora G. Alcalá, secretary Raquenel Mussi, treasurer Mariana Zuniga, parliamentarian Otila Gonzalez, director of cultural affairs and events Mary Mota, director of finance Zuriyvette Pulido, director of education Carlos Ayala, director of women’s issues Xochitl Arteaga and director of health issues Elaine Trevino.
Not present but also recognized were Javier Martinez, director of membership; Roberto Fernandez, director of international trade; Blanca De Leon-Campbell, director of legislative and intergovernmental affairs; and Tina Martinez, director of public relations.
“The board of directors volunteer their time to lead the efforts to strengthen and support small businesses. They stimulate and advocate for development and business growth. The board plays a very important role in promoting awareness, educational excellence and preservation of our Hispanic heritage,” Michelle Gonzalez said.
She also recognized the chamber’s sole employee, administrative assistant Judith Montalvo and this year’s Masquerade Ball chair, Zuriyvette Pulido.
Gonzalez also announced and thanked event sponsor JESco and corporate sponsors Brown Automotive Center, Val Verde Regional Medical Center, Texas Community Bank, The Bank & Trust, Border Federal Credit Union, Devil’s River Beer Barn, Cecil Atkission Ford Lincoln, Wrights @ the Lake Steakhouse, Julio’s Seasoning and Chips Inc. and Amistad Bank.
Alcalá, Ayala and Otila Gonzalez presented the chamber’s annual business awards.
Alcalá presented the 2019 Businesswoman of the Year Award to Silvia Garcia of Falcon International Bank, and the 2019 Businessman of the Year Award to Carlos Ayala of Silver Eagle Distributors.
Guillermo “Memo” Garza, owner of KWMC 1490, was honored as the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year. Javier Martinez Jr. accepted the award on Garza’s behalf.
The 2019 Small Business of the Year Award, for a business with fewer than 30 employees, was presented to The Solution, and owner and operator Silvia Garza accepted the award.
Alcalá presented the 2019 Large Business of the Year Award, for a business with more than 30 employees, to Brown Automotive Center. Brown Automotive General Sales Manager Pete Ortiz accepted the award on behalf of the business.
She presented the 2019 Advocate of the Year Award to Border Federal Credit Union. Maria Martinez, BFCU president and chief executive officer, accepted the award.
Finally, Alcalá presented two additional awards: to founding chamber member Carmen Gutierrez and a special achievement award to member Alida Helgerman-Roque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.