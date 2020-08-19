San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District prepares for the upcoming school year by reminding parents meal pick up will be available, and certain forms need to be completed.
The school district will begin classes on Aug. 26 and students will receive meals beginning that day at 11 a.m. as part of the Curbside Meal Program. “District enrolled students and parents will be able to pick up meals from any of the seven campus curbside locations across the community,” the school district said.
The campuses that will be used for the curbside service are Roberto “Bobby” Barrera Elementary STEM Magnet School, Ruben Chavira Elementary, Lamar Elementary, Garfield Elementary, North Heights Elementary, Calderon Elementary and Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary.
The curbside service and walk-up window pick-up will be open during the week from Monday to Friday between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the school district, for ease of access parents will use the bus lanes located at the campuses.
In accordance with guidelines from the United States Department of Agriculture, additional procedures have been established to ensure efficiency and accountability. The procedures include parents providing a student’s identification number and name for verification and release of student meals.
“A barcode will be issued out to students via their email account, which will allow food service clerks to scan their identification code,” the school district said.
Parents are also advised by the school district to complete the Community Eligibility Provision – CEP or National School Lunch Program – NSLP lunch form via the online platform Parent Skyward Portal.
The school district stated meals will not be provided on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25.
