A Del Rio man is facing driving while intoxicated charges after being spotted driving erratically on the city’s north side.
Fernando Valdes Vara, 55, a resident of the 100 block of Tenderfoot Trail, was arrested on July 19 at 2:38 a.m.
Police records show Vara was spotted by Del Rio Police Department officers driving a gray 2004 Dodge pickup truck northbound on the left lane, at the 900 block of Kingsway.
Police officers, records state, followed the vehicle as it made several other traffic infractions not detailed in the police report.
Vara was pulled over and asked to perform a standard field sobriety test.
He was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
