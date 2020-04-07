Del Rio police are investigating what led to the city’s first murder of 2020, which occurred over the weekend.
Details are few at this time, but city of Del Rio Public Relations Manager Anita Pruneda confirmed that police were investigating a murder that took place over the weekend.
The incident reportedly occurred at an address located on West Third Street. By Sunday morning, a drive through the area turned up no police presence or visible signs of any prior law enforcement involvement.
The News-Herald submitted a request to the city’s public relations department for additional information regarding the incident and investigation, but as of press time Monday it had not received any updates.
