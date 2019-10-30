The Del Rio Economic Development Corporation has approved a $64,000 contribution to a local college’s “grow your own” aviation maintenance program.
Members of the economic development corporation made their decision during their regular meeting Friday in council chambers at City Hall.
Oriana Fernandez, the city’s economic development director, introduced the request to economic development corporation members, noting the funding will be used to purchase 15 NIDA aviation electronic circuit trainer kits for Southwest Texas Junior College’s aviation maintenance program.
Fernandez told the board the college’s aviation maintenance program is the first project to which the economic development corporation supplied funding.
The Economic Development Corporation had initially allocated $33,371 for the purchase of equipment needed for the program in 2017, she said.
Johnny Guzman, SWTJC dean of applied sciences and workforce education, reviewed the program with Economic Development Corporation board members.
“Several years ago, we started this aviation maintenance project here in Del Rio as a result of communicating with Laughlin Air Force Base and some of the leadership from local organizations. We were approached about starting an aviation program. We did not have that on our radar, to start a program like this, until we were approached,” Guzman said.
He said the program began as a general aviation maintenance course for students, without any approval or licensure from the Federal Aviation Administration.
“When we started the program, it was not FAA-approved. We have now moved forward and started looking forward and started looking toward an advanced program, an A&P program, which is airframe and powerplant and which would have to be approved by the FAA,” Guzman added.
He told the Economic Development Corporation board the college has initiated the application process to have the program approved “as a Part 147 training school.”
“And that has been quite an ordeal. It is a very positive program, and we’ve acquired different grants and tapped into different resources to acquire some of the needed equipment, and here we are near the end of our application process,” Guzman said, adding the FAA is scheduled to visit and inspect the program in November.
Once the FAA inspection visit is complete, final approval for the “airframe” portion of the school is expected, he said.
Guzman said during the FAA’s last visit the school was told it would need to purchase additional equipment, the electronic circuit trainer kits.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed, hoping that everything goes well. We should hopefully get approval and start enrolling students in January,” Guzman said.
He said students that have gone through the general aviation maintenance program are aware the college is working toward becoming an FAA-licensed Part 147 school.
Economic Development Corporation member Lucas Gilliam asked when the school would begin working on the “powerplant” side of the school.
“The first priority is to get the airframe (portion) up and running. As soon as we get the green light from the FAA on the airframe, we will start the planning phase for the powerplant portion. That may come two years down the line or three years, depending on the requirements for our facilities, because I can tell you right now that the hangar we are leasing now does not have the space that we need,” Guzman said.
Gilliam also asked if student could get only an “airframe” license from the FAA, and SWTJC aviation program instructor Thomas Mitchell, who also owns and operates Rio Grande Aviation at the airport said the FAA has two types of licenses for mechanics, airframe and powerplant, and noted it was more common for the two licenses to be acquired together after a course of study and successful testing.
“The sheer amount of time and effort and resources required to start this from scratch, we’ve elected to start with the airframe first,” Mitchell told the board.
Guzman said the powerplant portion of the program will come if the college is able to secure appropriate facilities and additional equipment.
“The powerplant portion of the program is definitely going to require more square footage than we have now,” he said.
Mitchell noted the school had to purchase a functioning airplane because the students, as part of their training, are required to start up, taxi and shut down and airplane.
Mitchell also noted he has been having trouble finding A&P-certified mechanics for his business, and Guzman said Laughlin, too, would prefer to hire A&P-licensed mechanics.
Economic Development Corporation member Rachel Beavan made the motion to approve the $64,084 to the college aviation maintenance program, with Economic Development Corporation member Dr. Michelle Brown giving the second. The Economic Development Corporation board unanimously approved the motion to make the contribution.
