Val Verde County Historical Commission Chair Gay Culbertson has been named to the Texas Pecos Trail Region Board of Directors.
Culbertson has served as chair of the Val Verde County Historical Commission for six years.
A native of Del Rio, Culbertson is the son of Katherine Culbertson and the late Roy Culbertson, who owned and operated Culbertson Pump and Wells here for 40 years. Culbertson earned a degree in business management from Texas A&M University and lived in College Station for 30 years, where he managed several retail businesses and worked as a service technician in the retail service station field.
Culbertson said he returned to Del Rio after his father died.
“I came back to take care of Mom and do something with the shop and the land we had,” Culbertson said.
Culbertson is currently employed as the librarian for Cardwell Head Start School.
He said when he returned to Del Rio, he became involved in the Whitehead Memorial Museum and with the Val Verde County Historical Commission.
“I’ve always loved history. Growing up here, I got to do a lot of history-related stuff back in the 1960s and 1970s, traveling out on these ranches, working on pumps and seeing the old caves and rock paintings,” Culbertson said.
In the late 1990s, he said, he became interested in genealogy and learned a great deal about Texas history through his own family’s history.
“When I came back, some friends were on the board of the Whitehead Museum and they asked me if I’d like to be on the board, and I did that, then also got on the board of the historical commission,” Culbertson said.
Culbertson said he is fascinated by the prehistoric peoples of this region, as well as by the area’s “Wild West” history.
Culbertson said he is happy to serve on the Texas Pecos Trail Region Board.
“They cover 22 counties in south and west Texas, and there is a lot of neat history in that area,” Culbertson said.
A press statement announcing Culbertson’s appointment notes, “Organized by the Texas Historical Commission, the Texas Heritage Trails Program divides the state into 10 regions and seeks to preserve the colorful history of Texas using heritage tourism as a tool for economic development across the state. The Pecos Trail Region is one of the largest in the state and encompasses some 35,00 square miles.”
“The Texas Pecos Region holds a rich western heritage that has molded who and what we are. Gay will be a great addition to our board as a historian for Val Verde County. We are pleased to have him on our board,” Melissa Hagins, executive director of the Texas Pecos Trail Region, said.
Culbertson said he also hopes to use his position on the board as an opportunity to bring more tourism to Del Rio and Val Verde County.
He noted the Texas Pecos Trail Region Board held a meeting in Del Rio earlier this month and said he hopes it will hold another meeting here in 2020.
“The Texas Pecos Trail Board is a decision-making entity that facilitates the program’s strategies. It meets bi-monthly at different locations spanning the region to discuss ways to market, educate, preserve and increase visitation,” Hagins said.
“The 2019-2020 Pecos Trail Board consists of Brenda Kizziar, Monahans; Carmen Bejarano, Odessa; Russell Nowell, Fort Clark Springs; Joe Cruz, Eagle Pass; and Jefferson Spilman, Fort Lancaster.
For more information about the Pecos Trail Region, contact Hagins at info@texaspecostrail.com, 432-262-1927, www.texaspecostrail.com
