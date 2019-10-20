These are the times that try men’s souls – or annoy them, anyway. Well, not so much annoy as peeve. Maybe that’s too much. Let’s just say these are the times that set men’s teeth on edge.
I guess what I’m driving at is the three months – October, November and December – are the most event-packed, traumatic, contentious, irritating months of the year. It’s as if all the accumulated karma of the previous nine months were gathered together and heaped into the final quarter of the year, just to put you in your place in the cosmos, and remind you what an insignificant little bug you really are.
Things start out slowly. First there’s the World Series, which I’m supposed to care about, but don’t. That sets the tone for the rest of the sporting year, as the Dallas Cowboys make their annual journey through a so-so season to an embarrassment in the first week of the playoffs. Simultaneously, the college teams I care about have their dreams of a bowl bid dashed like a slippery butter dish.
American football, on every level, is just disappointment in shoulder pads.
Just as well. The utter failure of sports clears the decks on my DVR for what’s really important – the marathon of cheesy horror flicks leading up to Halloween. Extraterrestrials, monsters and mutant insects from the next galaxy, the next continent or the next neighborhood descend upon unsuspecting Americans or Japanese, until beaten into submission by serious scientists with bushy eyebrows in white lab coats (the scientists, not the eyebrows), assisted by their lovely daughters who always wear pearls and heels, and handsome lawmen who always wear baggy suits and grey fedoras.
I think my favorite of this genre is “Them” with Jim Arness and James Whitmore as the fearless lawmen, Joan Weldon in pearls and heels, Fess Parker and Leonard Nimoy in bit parts, and gigantic ants roaming the sewers of LA. Good stuff, and in grainy black and white, the way God meant horror flicks to made.
Compared to the old movies, Halloween itself sorta pales into insignificance. From bitter experience, I know better than to try to bring some scariness into the annual pumpkin carving. A few years ago, I discovered the little miniature pumpkins at the grocery store, and created a tableau on our front porch of a huge jack-o-lantern barfing out a multitude of baby jack-o-lanterns, complete with all the seeds and stringy mush. I caught hell from the Good Wife for that, and had to give away part of my Snickers stash as penance. It seems we’re not supposed to horrify the kiddos. Who knew?
It’s all pretty much downhill from there. First there’s the argument over the size of the Thanksgiving turkey. I like them the size of an engine block; she likes them a little larger than a chicken. Then there’s the dressing. I like to pack it in like filling sandbags at the levee. She wants it so loose you can hear echoes. I want it wet enough to pour, she says to leave it sorta dry because it will absorb the juice from the bird. We compromise with a smallish bird, loosely packed with dry dressing. You saw that coming, didn’t you?
As sure as night follows day, Thanksgiving Thursday is followed by Black Friday, in which the oldest and most transparent con in the retail universe – the Bait and Switch – is practiced on 300 million Americans, and we never catch on. Just like Charlie Brown and Lucy with the football, we keep showing up at Wal Mart 4:30 a.m., only to be told the 100 inch TVs were sold out the minute the doors opened, but would we be interested in some other shoddy merchandise at inflated prices?
And so it goes right up to Christmas, when the Three Wise Men are preceded by the Three Dumb Disputes – 1) the size of the tree, 2) whose turn it is to decorate it, and 3) why decorate the exterior at all.
The answers, as if you couldn’t guess, are - 1) Floor to ceiling, no more and no less. 2.) It’s always my turn. It just works out that way. 3.) “Because, that’s why. Don’t embarrass me in front of the neighbors.”
A lesser man would fall apart under the stress of those three months. Not me. Just as the end of the rainbow harbors a pot of gold, the end of the year hides a bottle of amber single malt scotch, to wash down those 12 lousy grapes, and fortify me for the year to come. “2020, do your worst.”
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK. Oct. 23 - National Mole Day (the burrowing animal or the skin blemish, your choice), 24th - National Bologna Day (National Baloney Day is the first Tuesday in November), 25th - Punk For A Day Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
