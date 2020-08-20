A Del Rio museum will hold an exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment throughout the month of August.
The pop-up exhibit titled “Rightfully Hers” will be held at the Whitehead Memorial Museum’s gift shop until Aug. 29, with free entry to the public, according to the museum’s online announcement.
Whitehead Memorial Museum Executive Director Michael Diaz explained the exhibit consists of four panels containing simple messages exploring the complex history of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the amendment, and its impact today.
Due to the gift shop’s size, five people are limited at a time to visit the exhibit, Diaz said.
“People need to realize, especially in an election year, that at one point in time, not everyone was allowed to vote. Women’s voices were silenced when it came to all forms of government,” Diaz said, “The 19th Amendment helped women move closer to equality in all parts of American life.”
Leading up the 19th Amendment’s anniversary, the exhibit was displayed at various organizations and businesses throughout the year including the Val Verde County Library and Early College High School.
The 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.
The exhibition is presented in part by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal woman suffrage.
The exhibition is presented in part by National Archives Foundation through support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP and Denise Gwyn Ferguson.
