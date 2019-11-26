This year the Salvation Army red kettles, famously known as a symbol of goodwill, will be added to the Plaza del Sol Mall, along with the usual spots at Walmart. Donations received will be utilized to open a Salvation Army office in Del Rio for families in need.
The kettles are normally seen outside the supermarket giant and the ones placed at the mall are an addition, according to Salvation Army Director in Del Rio Lucy Covarrubias-Sanchez. The kettles placed inside the mall will be located by the JCPenney entrance.
The increase of red kettles and increase in donations will help establish a Salvation Army office locally, Covarrubias-Sanchez said. The office would be located in the Bethel Center of Val Verde, Inc.
“This year we are going to do it much bigger,” Covarrubias-Sanchez said.
With the addition of an office, local families will receive more services, according to Covarrubias-Sanchez.
“The need (is) increasing in Del Rio; less privileged families will benefit as they will be able to get more services this year,” Covarrubias-Sanchez said.
Outside of those locations, the kettles will be seen at a variety of events, including the Cookie Crawl, on Dec. 8, at the Whitehead Memorial Museum.
Currently, the kettles are located only at the mall. “The Walmart kettles begin after Thanksgiving,” Covarrubias-Sanchez said.
Last year, Covarrubias-Sanchez received volunteer help from approximately 20 people. The volunteers included family members, members from the Bethel center and Covarrubias-Sanchez herself.
This year, Miss Val Verde Pageant Director Claudia Lopez and Miss Val Verde royalty volunteered during Santa’s arrival at the mall on Friday afternoon.
Del Rioans interested in donating have until Dec. 31, as that is the last day the kettles will be ringing.
People interested in volunteering and helping spread awareness of the red kettles are encouraged to contact Covarrubias-Sanchez at (830) 469 9767.
