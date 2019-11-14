Dance groups, mariachi and more will perform for attendees during the 27th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing, to be held Saturday.
The performance lineup begins at 10:45 a.m. with Mariachi de la Juventud in the Pecan Room for the opening ceremony.
All other performances will take place in the Red Oak Ballroom. Mixed Souls Gospel Choir, under the direction of Carmen Alvarez, will follow the mariachi’s performance, at 11 a.m.
Del Rio Middle School Dance and Sapphires perform back to back after the choir, between 11:20-11:30 a.m., and a performance by Mariachi de Media Noche, between 11:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., is on the schedule.
Miss Annie’s Dance Plus Company Competition will perform after the mariachi performance, followed
by Toxic Cheer.
Del Rio Middle School Cheer will perform between 12:45-12:50 p.m. and will be followed by a performance from the Del Rio High School Dance Company.
All District Elementary Choir, under the direction of Angela Leonor, will perform from 1-1:15 p.m. and is followed by a performance from Velocity cheer.
From 1:25-2:00 p.m. Ferdie G will perform a classic blues music set for the audience. The Casa de la Cultura, under the direction of Executive Director Lupita De La Paz, will close out the performance lineup from 2-3 p.m.
People attending the Feast of Sharing and performers’ parents are asked by event organizers to find a seat and not block the front area during the performances.
The performers and their families are guests during the event, and are invited to join in on the meal provided that day.
“After your performance (or before if you wish) please make sure to be our guest and join us for your thanksgiving meal. This includes your family and fans,” organizers stated in a press release.
Performers can enjoy their meal in the volunteer guest room and avoid the line and rush, according to the release.
Feast of Sharing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Del Rio Civic Center and is open to the public. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The city of Del Rio announced free transportation services to the dinner. Citizens interested in obtaining transportation must call the Transportation Office at (830) 774 8690 no later than Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.
Transportation pickups will begin at 10 a.m. the day of the dinner.
Feast of Sharing is the culmination of a year-round commitment H-E-B makes to fighting hunger, according to the company’s website.
