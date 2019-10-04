In light of the recent U.N. meeting, I’d like to point out a couple of interesting facts. I am not a scientist, and don’t have all the answers, but when NASA admits that climate change occurs because of changes in the Earth’s solar orbit, and NOT because of SUV’s and fossil fuels, then I pay attention (naturalnews.com).
There are non-biblical websites too, of course, but it seems the biggest factor affecting the earth’s climate is … guess what?...
The SUN! Now WHO would have thought that?! Volcanic eruptions give out so much heat, we’d put a lid on all of them! Yet, we have to be good stewards of God’s beautiful creation.
Having just returned from Europe, where they usually pick up the garbage laying around in the grass before they mow (common sense!), it’s sad to see the alleys and highways here full of unwanted leftovers.
Lord help us all to keep a cleaner, healthier town! There’s always room for improvement, but we have to realize how the “environmental concern” all started … Halfway through the 1800s Charles Darwin’s theory was used by science to defeat religion, and thus it reduced people’s ability to understand the world.
When we choose not to believe in God, we do not thereafter believe in nothing; we then become capable of believing in anything! In other words, we lose our moral compass and become vulnerable to the siren song of many voices, but especially those that promote atheism.
Nowadays we have more information yet less understanding.
Because confusion, fear, and panic are the fertile fields for exploitation and distraction from those who practice evil.
“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil” (Isa. 5:20)
It’s a fine line, for I am an environmentalist too – no fluoride in our water, no GMO “food,” have more solar farms and use less electricity, support organic and local real food, etc.
But the more we think about it, the more this “green revolution” looks like a watermelon - green on the outside, yet it is red on the inside … It’s about us “saving our planet” – without submitting to God, Jesus, and His Holy Spirit.
They created the whole universe, so why not follow His Words of wisdom?
We are warned that “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18), and thus we’re falling.
History tells us that the “Green Revolution” was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation, and this led to the introduction of petroleum-based agricultural chemicals, which then quickly transformed agriculture into agri-busine$$, but more about that another time.
Mr. Lee Edwards, a leading historian, has an economy commentary on www.dailysignal.com/2019/02/13 called “The True Meaning of That Green New Deal.”
In that he explains how “this deal is not anyone’s bucket list, but a blueprint to turn America into a socialist state. It is the culmination of a 90-year campaign that began with F.D. Roosevelt.
In selecting him, a panicky American people, faced with 25 percent unemployment, a plummeting stock market, and cashless banks, accepted a new leading role for the federal government after 150 years of free markets and representative democracy.” That mission was accomplished.
When we see Soros and that poor Swedish girl who visited with Obama right before the U.N.
meeting, we should smell the coffee! Hope they all travel by sailboat or bike, to keep the pollution down.
Isaiah 29:15 says “Woe unto them that seek deep to hide their council from the Lord, and their works are in the dark, and they say, Who sees us? And who knoweth us?”
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
