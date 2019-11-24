I love puzzles. With every piece I place in its proper spot, I get a tiny jolt of dopamine that can keep me on task for hours. This reminds me of a puzzle story I heard long ago.
It seems a father was feeling frustrated by his young son’s continual calls to play with him. Thinking he could buy some quiet time, the father found a map of the world in a magazine and cut it into little pieces. He then told his son he would play with him after he taped the map of the world back together. Amazingly, the son was back at his father’s elbow in a matter of minutes with the completed puzzle.
The father declared, “How did you put that map of the world together so quickly?”
The son explained, “There was a picture of a family on the back of the map of the world. I just put the family together and the world fell into place.”
This week begins the most family-intense time of the year – Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. We should take advantage of this time to gather our family memories while we can still record them. Casual conversations during family gatherings can lead to intense family history sharing.
Who will you see this year that knows a bit of your family history – grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, family friends, neighbors? For those of us approaching senior status, have you considered sitting down and sharing stories with your children and grandchildren? It is sad but true that there are no guarantees that any of us (or them) will be around next year. This could be the last year you can get that story about great-grandpa that only your grandpa remembers.
I know it can be a bit scary. What if grandpa gets started on a story and spins it out into a confusing web of fact, conjecture, and downright lies! Or even worse, what if no one will talk to you about anything because it will only stir up trouble?
Relax. During family gatherings anyone can start the group to reminiscing. All you have to do is ask a few clarifying questions. While you may not get all the definitive answers you want, you should get some valuable clues. If everyone is amenable, you might be able to take notes as you listen. Even if you can’t take notes, remember to write down what you heard as soon as possible. You could even share what you wrote with the teller so they can correct any misunderstandings.
A major caveat: Don’t interrupt or correct your relatives – that can end the storytelling right then and there!
Hopefully the experience will bring more joy and laughter than tears and sorrow. Nevertheless, this approach to family history research can strengthen the bonds of your family as well as increase your appreciation for your family’s place in this often puzzling world.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
