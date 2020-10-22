International Boundary and Water Commission officials signing the agreement on Oct. 21 at a brief outdoor ceremony in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua next to International Boundary Monument No. 1 near the Rio Grande from the left Mexican Secretary Jesus Luévano, Cónsul General for Mexico in El Paso Mauricio Ibarra, Director General Roberto Velasco (Secretariat of Foreign Relations, Mexico City), Mexican Commissioner Humberto Marengo, IBWC U.S. Commissioner Jayne Harkins, Cónsul General Eric Cohan, U.S. Consulate, Cd. Juarez, and IBWC U.S. Secretary Sally Spener.
Government representatives from the U.S. and Mexico signed an agreement addressing the water shortfall, and ensuring Mexico will meet the Oct. 24 deadline to deliver Rio Grande water to the United States, International Boundary and Water Commission officials said Thursday.
“The International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico, signed Minute No. 325,” the commission said in a statement.
