A Night to Shine, the special prom night event held Friday at the Del Rio Civic Center, made Del Rioans with disabilities feel like kings and queens for the night.
Approximately 80 guests walked down the red carpet and were greeted by volunteers, posing as paparazzi and fans. A few more guests registered on site, during the event, Night to Shine organizer Mary Aguilar said.
The night made the guests feel special, as each person held a smile or reacted with joy. Each guest was crowned as queen or king of prom, and celebrated the occasion by dancing the night away.
“Guys, I hope you have the best night of your life, and I hope you dance the night away. We love you guys, and God bless every single one of you,” Tim Tebow, Founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation and Night to Shine, said via video.
Tebow reminded the guests they were special, loved and matter to others. Guests were able to enjoy photo booths, a makeup station, karaoke and limo ride with their buddies, volunteers who accompanied the guests throughout the night.
The night ended with guests receiving drawstring bags filled with goodies.
Volunteers varied in age, from Laughlin Air Force Base to student representatives of FCCLA, robotics and the Miss Val Verde Pageant.
“As the event grows worldwide, our community of Del Rio, Texas has come closer. It’s amazing to see how the community comes together,” Night to Shine organizer Mary Aguilar said.
The event couldn’t happen without the help of vendors, volunteers, the city of Del Rio and Hope City Church, according to Aguilar.
The event will continue next year, and Aguilar stated Del Rioans can stay up to date for future announcements, regarding the event or need of volunteers, through the social media outlets for Night to Shine – Del Rio.
