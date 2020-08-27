Visits to a historic cemetery just south of Del Rio have been made a little easier with the placement of seven benches on its grounds.

The benches were a project of Los Amigos Del Cementerio Loma De La Cruz, a group dedicated to researching, preserving and maintaining El Cementerio Loma De La Cruz, one of the area’s oldest burial sites.

