City building officials have initiated the process to demolish 14 “substandard” and “dangerous” structures throughout the city.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook, who also serves as the city’s dangerous building official, spoke about the initiative during a developers roundtable meeting hosted by the city Oct. 31.
“We’ve identified 14 structures, 13 houses and one commercial structure throughout the city, three in Council District 1 and the rest in Council District 2, that, in my view as the dangerous building official for the city I think are substandard,” Cook said.
Cook said the city council has passed an ordinance that identifies five criteria for substandard buildings.
“Some of the buildings we’ve identified meet two of the criteria, some of them meet three, some of them meet all five, in my opinion, again, as the city’s dangerous building official,” Cook said.
He said once a structure meets the substandard building criteria, he writes a report.
“I’ve done that for all 14 of these structures,” Cook said.
“One of them, the owner has already demolished, so I’ll identify a new structure, so we’ll still have a list of 14 structures,” he said.
The report and a staff recommendation are then presented to the city’s building standards commission.
The building standards commission, newly revitalized by the city council, had its first meeting on Oct. 30, Cook said, and established the procedures for a series of public hearings to review the cases of each of the 14 buildings.
“They will review three, four or five per month, and their next meeting will be Nov. 20,” Cook said.
The building standards commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in council chambers at City Hall.
He said the public hearings will also give the owners of the buildings an opportunity to speak to the building standards commission.
The commission, he said, has four actions it can take in each case.
“They confirm the notice requirements have been met, and there are three notice requirements: I have to put an ad in the paper, place a notice physically on the structure and send the same notice to the person we believe to be the property owner,” Cook said.
“Then the building standards commission will conduct a public hearing on each structure, and we’ll do that beginning Nov. 20 and continue for several months. The commission will make a determination whether each building is a public nuisance and then issue abatement orders,” he added.
The commission has three options when issuing abatement orders: do nothing, order the owner to secure it or to order the building demolished.
“Of course, that’s an order to the owner. The owner then has 30 days from that decision date, and if they fail to do that, then the city can go in and do the abatement order, to either secure it or demolish it, and whatever expense we incur doing either of those things is put back as a lien against the property,” Cook said.
According to a public notice published Nov. 5, the city will first look at the structures at the following addresses: 105 Frausto St., 204 E. Viesca St., 403 Plaza Ave., 100 Urista St. a
