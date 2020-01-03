I remember the time I was on a special trip to deliver clothes and food to needy people in a foreign county. Their needs were great, large amounts of poverty, few jobs, little housing and bad water.
New Year is a big event in their country and almost everyone celebrates it. The traditional way is to go outdoors and stand around a wood fire. That night I had been invited to a church service with some Christian friends.
As I drove around delivering food and clothes I saw many people standing around wood fires getting drunk. Some were already staggering down the streets. Most of the men in that large city would celebrate the New Year that way.
The church service was wonderful with hymns of praise and a time of giving thanks and sharing what God has done in our lives. Several people accepted Christ as their Lord and Savior that night, (John 1:12), others asked for prayer, (Psalm 120:1). It was really a rededication and praise service.
After the service we went outdoors and stood around a wood fire and ate some food the ladies brought. It made me realize that in life there only two places, we are either with God, (Psalm 119:30-32, 119:173, Matthew 12:30, Philippians 3:20) or against God (Isaiah 65:12, Philippians 3:18, 19). It all depends on which fire we are standing around. It’s our choice, (Revelation 3:20).
See you in church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.