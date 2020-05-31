The city’s building standards commission has praised the work being done on a vacant garage/warehouse on Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard and informed its owner no further review of the property would be necessary.
Members of the Del Rio Building Standards Commission discussed the property, located at 407 Dr. Fermin Calderon Blvd., during their meeting Wednesday.
City Planner Janice Pokrant, who is currently serving as the city’s dangerous building official, said the building at 407 Dr. Fermin Calderon Blvd. was discussed by the commission at its meeting in April.
“The lot outside the building has been cleaned, and you can see from the information provided in your packet that the owners have put new doors, new garage doors, on the structure, and all the windows have been replaced. The roof has also been repaired,” Pokrant told the commissioners.
“They have properly secured the building, as requested by the dangerous building official,” she added.
Pokrant noted the property has a new owner, Luis Arteaga, who joined the meeting via telephone.
“I just wanted to let you guys know, as stated at last month’s meeting, I went ahead and secured the building, cleaned it up, cleaned the lot and did as much as I could. Now that I’m closing on the property, which is one of the things I was waiting on, I’m going to apply for city permits to get the electrical completed, to get the plumbing done and get that building up and running,” Arteaga told the commissioners.
“At the moment, I think that it might be some sort of shop, maintenance shop or garage. We’ll see if anybody wants to lease it; if not, I’ll keep it and use it myself. I think it complies pretty much with everything you guys wanted, and as I said, next week I’ll be applying for permits, for electrical and plumbing, to get that place back where it needs to be,” he added.
Arteaga said he also plans to construct “a good parking lot” outside the building.
Commissioner Jesus Salgado asked Arteaga about the sewer service to the building.
“According to the information we have, the sewer was never put in. Now, is that going to be connected?” Salgado asked.
“There was a sewer. There was a meter. All those things were in place. The building was (last) used about eight years ago. After the last time that it was used or rented, when you disconnect the water, they take the meter, and there’s no meter there. I’ve already got a plumber, and he’s going to get a meter, get the inside where’s it’s supposed to be, put a restroom, the sink, all that stuff, and we’ll also check the sewer to make sure it’s in good order.
“There is a sewer there, it’s just that it was not being used because the property was not being used. Also the electrical meter needs to be upgraded to a commercial-sized panel on the exterior, so that’s also going to happen. I have an electrician already,” Arteaga added.
“That takes care of my question. I want to commend you for doing the job as quickly as you did, because I hate to see any commercial property go down, especially on a busy street like that. It has a lot of potential,” Salgado said.
“It’s in very good shape. It wasn’t being used, and (the former owner) didn’t have any plans for it. It just needed a little bit of TLC, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m excited about it. I think it will be a good shop for someone who wants to make a life out of it at some point,” Arteaga replied.
“Hopefully it’ll work out for you,” Salgado said.
Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez then made a motion the commission take no further action on the property.
“I believe that Mr. Arteaga already did all the work that he was required to, and as he mentioned, he’s going to continue improving the property, so at this time, I believe there is no further action needed,” Fernandez said.
Salgado gave the second, and the commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the motion.
