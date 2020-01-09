Republican candidates for federal, state, district and county offices will answer questions about Val Verde County issues during a candidate forum scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16.
The event will begin with a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in Sunblossom Rooms A and B at the Ramada Inn of Del Rio, 2101 Veterans Blvd. The candidate forum will begin at 6 p.m.
The candidate forum is hosted by the Val Verde County Republican Party and the Val Verde County Republican Women, said Val Verde County Republican Party Chair Fernando Garcia.
Republican candidates for the following offices have been invited to participate in the forum: U.S. Congressional District 23, Texas House District 74, 63rd Judicial District, Val Verde County Commissioner Precinct 3, Val Verde County Constable Precinct 1 and Val Verde County Constable Precinct 3, Garcia said.
He said so far, the following Republican candidates for the U.S. Congressional District 23 seat have confirmed they will participate in the forum: Alma Arredondo-Lynch, Darwin Boedeker, Cecil B. “Burt” Jones, Raul Reyes and Ben Van Winkle.
The remaining four Republican candidates for the office, who will all face each other in the March 3 Republican Party Primary, have not yet responded, Garcia said.
The only Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives District 74 seat to confirm he will attend the forum is Ruben Falcon.
Texas Sen. District 19 Pete Flores is unopposed in the Republican Party Primary and will not participate in the forum, Garcia said.
One of the two Republican candidates seeking the 63rd Judicial District Judge seat, Todd A. “Tadeo” Durden, has confirmed he will participate in the forum.
Both candidates for 63rd Judicial District Attorney, Michael “Mike” Bagley and Suzanne West, have confirmed they will participate, Garcia said.
Both candidates for Val Verde County Commissioner Precinct 3, Beau Nettleton and Reagan Fagan, have confirmed they will participate in the forum.
John Skelton, the Republican candidate for Val Verde County Constable Precinct 1, has confirmed he will participate, as have both candidates for Val Verde County Constable Precinct 3, Steve Berg and Michael Wancho, Garcia said.
“It should be a pretty good event,” Garcia said.
The format for the forum will allow each candidate two minutes for an introduction.
“Then we’re going to have three questions, and each candidate will draw the questions. I don’t want all of them answering the same questions. Each candidate will have a different question to answer pertaining to this county,” Garcia said
For instance, he said, one of the questions that will be asked is whether the candidate, if elected, plans to maintain an office in Del Rio.
“That’s important to us here, so they’re going to get questions like that. It’s going to be, what are you going to do about Val Verde County and Del Rio, Laughlin Air Force Base, us. It’s not going to be questions pertaining to issues we don’t care about,” Garcia said.
The event also showcases the growth of the county’s Republican Party, Garcia said.
“I think it was important for the Republican Party to have this event because we finally have several races that are contested among Republicans. In the past, we’ve only had a single Republican running for a particular seat, and we didn’t have that much of a choice. This year, we have a huge choice, especially in the race for U.S. Representative District 74,” Garcia said.
“We want people to make an informed choice, so we decided to do this event. We wanted to get all the candidates here so people could see them together all at once,” he added.
Garcia said while some of the candidates are familiar to Del Rioans, a number have never visited here.
“This way we can have them all together in one room and it gives people a chance to make a choice right before election time,” he said.
“It’s kind of energizing to see that there’s that many people here that are interested, because usually Republicans go vote in the Democratic Party Primary to have a say in the local races and now they’re feeling they can vote in their own primary and have a say,” Garcia said.
Garcia noted the event is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.