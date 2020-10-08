A small pile of wood is all that remains of a small vacant house at 403 Ware St., recently demolished by its owners by the order of the city’s building standards commission. The commission learned Wednesday the property owners are still working to remove the rest of the debris from the property.
Members of the city’s building standards commission on Wednesday reviewed the progress on the demolition of a small house on Ware Street.
City Planner Janice Pokrant, who is currently serving as the city’s dangerous building official, said this was the fourth public hearing the commission has held on a substandard structure on the property at 403 Ware St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.