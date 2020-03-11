March 11, 2020 Jail Log
Mar. 1
Gilbert Mathew Wilkerson
Driving while intoxicated third or more x2
Mar. 2
Esequiel Hernandez
Assault causes bodily injury
Aggravated assault w/deadly weapon
Injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Mar. 4
Tomas Marcial Arellano
Driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to .15
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Mar. 5
Eric Fernandez
Del Rio Police Department
nAna Moreno-Suarez
Assault impeding breath family violence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jose Angel Rodriguez
Motion to revoke probation-Possession marijuana 5-50 lbs
Del Rio Police Department
Rosa Lidia Watanave
Abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Mar. 6
Nancy Ramos
Robbery
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Mar. 8
Roberto Arista
Criminal mischief more than or equal to $100 less than $750
Driving while intoxicated
Del Rio Police Department
Mar. 9
Jesse Sebastian Castillo
Burglary of habitation w/intent to commit felony
Assault family violence impeding breath/circulation
Assault causes bodily injury
Assault causes bodily injury
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Gonzalo Reyes
Assault fam/house member impeded breath circulation
Del Rio Police Department
Martin Rodriguez
Obstruct highway passageway
Texas Department of Public Safety
Gerard Santellano
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Mar. 10
Eloy Lopez Hernandez
Assault causes bodily injury dating violence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
