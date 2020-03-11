March 11, 2020 Jail Log

Mar. 1

Gilbert Mathew Wilkerson

Driving while intoxicated third or more x2

Mar. 2

Esequiel Hernandez

Assault causes bodily injury

Aggravated assault w/deadly weapon

Injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Mar. 4

Tomas Marcial Arellano

Driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to .15

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Mar. 5

Eric Fernandez

Del Rio Police Department

nAna Moreno-Suarez

Assault impeding breath family violence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Angel Rodriguez

Motion to revoke probation-Possession marijuana 5-50 lbs

Del Rio Police Department

Rosa Lidia Watanave

Abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Mar. 6

Nancy Ramos

Robbery

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Mar. 8

Roberto Arista

Criminal mischief more than or equal to $100 less than $750

Driving while intoxicated

Del Rio Police Department

Mar. 9

Jesse Sebastian Castillo

Burglary of habitation w/intent to commit felony

Assault family violence impeding breath/circulation

Assault causes bodily injury

Assault causes bodily injury

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Gonzalo Reyes

Assault fam/house member impeded breath circulation

Del Rio Police Department

Martin Rodriguez

Obstruct highway passageway

Texas Department of Public Safety

Gerard Santellano

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Mar. 10

Eloy Lopez Hernandez

Assault causes bodily injury dating violence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

