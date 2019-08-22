Del Rio City Council members again put off voting on the proposed city property tax rate Tuesday, following a lengthy discussion of the 2019-2020 budget.
The council was set to take a record vote on the proposed property tax rate during its special meeting Tuesday, but postponed the vote after a three-hour-long discussion about the proposed 2019-2020 city budget.
The council voted instead to talk about the city budget and tax rate again during its next meeting, which is set for Tuesday.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski initiated the discussion with a presentation on the budget and an overview of the major revenues contributing to the city’s general fund.
He looked at the changes the council and city staff have already made to erase a $602,611 deficit in the general fund.
Requests for an allocation for airport marketing, changing the status of the municipal court judge and adding a code compliance inspector position were also reviewed by the city manager.
Following the city manager’s presentation, Mayor Bruno Lozano invited council members to ask their questions about the budget.
Councilman Jim De Reus said he had questions about the transfers made from the city’s utility funds – such as water, wastewater and refuse – to the general fund.
“How are utility fund transfers calculated? These funds were not designed to be cash cows,” De Reus said.
Wojnowski said he is considering seeking a consultant to study the transfer issue so he can give council members a more substantive answer to that question.
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. suggested doing away with the city’s currently unfilled internal operations director position and using that money to add a code compliance inspector, an animal control officer and a vehicle for the code compliance inspector to the proposed budget.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she also wants city administrators to look at a plan to ask organizations currently leasing city buildings, like the Casa De La Cultura and the Del Rio Council for the Arts, to pay their own utilities. Salgado said she also wants to city to re-examine all of the lease agreements for city buildings.
“Everybody needs to pay their fair share,” Salgado said.
The council did not vote on the utility suggestion, but asked city staff to study the issue and report back in October.
The council on Tuesday also voted to ask the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation to pay at least 50 percent of the annual salary of Oriana Fernandez, the city’s economic development director.
Council members asked city staff to look at making the municipal judge a full-time city job, instead of a contractor position.
Finally, Councilman Rowland Garza asked the staff to contact the city’s financial advisors to find out the effects of adding up to $40,000 for city park improvements to the capital improvement plan for next year.
