The book “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe, the true story of a slave family who endured the horrors of slavery, was the catalyst for effectively ending slavery in our country. Now there is a book/movie “Unplanned” by Abby Johnson, the true story of a former Planned Parenthood abortion clinic director who had a dramatic life-changing experience and became a leading pro-life advocate, which is similarly having the effect of ending abortion in our country.
The South desperately sought to preserve the sadistic institution of slavery. Like now, the radical-left is determined to maintain the repugnant institution of abortion.
“Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was banned in the South. Correspondingly “Unplanned” was censured by Planned Parenthood, its allies in social-media, mainstream media, and Hollywood, by limiting its advertising, blocking its exposure on various media platforms and labeling it propaganda, even though abortionists have attested to the accuracy of its portrayal of abortion procedures.
The economic effects of the slave plantation were seen as “too big and powerful” to be acceptable to fail. Likewise, now, the so-called seemingly economic and societal benefits of abortion are seen as “too big and powerful” to be allowed to fail.
It was thought that plantations needed slaves in order to thrive and flourish. As well now, it is thought that women need to have the choice of aborting their babies in order to thrive and flourish as seemingly liberated women, but really enslaved by the sexual revolution.
It was thought that states had a right to choose whether to have slaves, that slavery was a “state’s rights” issue. Now, every woman is thought to have the right to choose to have an abortion, a “women’s reproductive right.”
The Supreme Court enshrined slavery in the Dred Scott decision; it was revoked by the 13th Amendment. Abortion was legalized by the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision; one day it too will be rescinded.
Presently there are advocates demanding reparations for slavery; one day there will be supporters requiring reparations for abortions.
