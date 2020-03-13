In Mark 1:24, the demons say to Jesus “Have you come to destroy us?” Sometimes we think that demons are scary things, but they don’t scare our Messiah. Rather, He scares them!
We should be on the offense with our Lord, because “We are more than conquerors through Him that loved us” (Romans ch. 8)! He warned us though that things are going to get worse before His return.
To understand the book of Revelation, it’s important to review the prophecies of Daniel, ponder the words of Jesus from the Gospels, and then consider Paul’s writings to the Thessalonians.
Many signs of the times mentioned in the chapters Matthew 24, Luke 21 and Mark 13 are similar to those in the vision the Apostle John received and recorded in Revelation chapter 6. Jesus mentioned pestilences along with an increase in natural disasters.
This may mean an increase of new killer bugs and vermin, and diseases spread by animals. It may also mean viruses used by the wrong folks as an engineered biological weapon for fear- mongering global control…
The late Chuck Missler wrote “Bacteria, viruses and other live agents can be contagious and reproductive and can multiply. Unlike any other weapon, they can become more dangerous over time.”
All in all, George Orwell’s book 1984 about a police-state is becoming increasingly real these days! I think it was Kissinger who said “Never let a good crisis go to waste”… Rev. 6:8 states “And I looked, and behold a pale (green, or livid) horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the Earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.”
The “beast” in this verse is “therion” in the Greek language; and it comes from “thera,” meaning “little beasts.”
Like plagues, who act as one unit to infect entire populations and eventually slay one-fourth of mankind.
Somehow, the riders of Rev. 6:1-8 have sneaked onto the world’s stage, and begun their hellish plans while the Church willfully sleeps… Water- and food borne diseases are still around, sexually transmitted diseases, and animal-and insect borne ones like Ebola, HIV, SARS, MERS.
And Nipah, mentioned in the movie “Contagion” (released Sept. 11, 2011) about a global epidemic, a new airborne virus. It gives health authorities a sense of extent exposure and is used to develop the public health response in an emergency.
With all this going on, our freedoms are getting chipped away one by one (for those interested, Francis Boyle’s book “Biological Warfare and Terrorism.”)
We are at war, and most of us have no idea that we stand upon a battlefield. When we consider the ultimate origin of all these “beasts,” then we’ll understand the nature of our enemy – it is spiritual at its rotten core.
So, how can we arm ourselves against this onslaught? Only the blood of the Savior can protect us from these spiritual generals.
Only the Lord Almighty, who is the greatest General of them all, Commander of the Heavenly Host. Prepare for the battle, and protect your hearts, minds, and souls with the precious blood of Christ (John ch. 6).
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
