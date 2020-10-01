The SENTRI and Global Entry lane was officially opened Thursday morning, with a ribbon cutting by GSA Property Manager Alfino Flores, CBP Program Manager George G. Calderon, Director of Field Operations Randy J. Howe, City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, Port Director Liliana Flores, International Bridge Superintendent Margie Montez, Consulate of Mexico to the U.S. in Del Rio Consul María de la Paloma Villasenor Vargas, Customs Chief in Ciudad Acuña Karina Rodriguez Limon, Acuña Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona, Acuña Chamber of Commerce President Luis Angel Urraza Dugay, Acuña INDEX Maquiladora Association Director Cuauhtémoc Hernández Castilla, Consul of Guatemala to the U.S. in Del Rio Randy Castillo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.