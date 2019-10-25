Former Del Rioan Tom Nordstrand is studying the San Felipe Creek as part of a college research project, but said his goal is to make sure the creek stays pristine for future generations.
Nordstrand still has family that lives in Del Rio, but he is currently attending the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he is pursuing a degree in hydrology.
Nordstrand said he is doing a research thesis on the San Felipe Springs, adding one of his primary concerns is the quality of the water coming from the springs and flowing down the San Felipe Creek.
“I am just starting out on my research, and what I’m trying to do now is figure out the chemistry of the springs,” Nordstrand said.
To that end, Nordstrand visited his home town Tuesday to take his first round of water samples.
He met with City Public Works Director Matt Evans and members of the city’s water treatment plant staff to tour the East and West Springs and their pumping facilities and to obtain samples of the water from the pools around the two large springs.
Nordstrand also took water samples from a channel of the San Felipe Creek on the grounds of the San Felipe Springs Golf Course, from the Blue Hole, from the Moore Park area of the creek and at Romanelli Park.
He also toured the city’s water treatment plant.
Nordstrand said Wednesday the samples will be tested for Ph, total dissolved solids, oxidation reduction potential and E. coli.
He said he hopes to return to Del Rio at least once a month over the next year to continue testing.
“I’ve always believed the water quality here to be very good, and being a Del Rioan, this is really of interest to me and a concern. I want this water supply to sustain over a long period of time. I want to make sure this water is going to be here for 100 years in this pristine condition,” Nordstrand said.
He said he hopes his research and water testing will also reveal some other facts about the springs and creek, such as where the water in the springs comes from and how old it is.
He said he’d also like to look at the effects of global warming on the springs.
“I think this year, you guys here (in Del Rio) are still down quite a bit on rainfall. To me, the part about the springs is, if the environment has such a big contributing factor as people would like to believe, then why is it that the springs are still putting out what they’re putting out?” he asked.
