I have at hand an item reported in the online news service CBS Connecticut, headlined “Bottle Taken To Hazardous Waste Pickup Turns Out To Be Too Hazardous.” I reprint it here in its entirety.
“The State Police Bomb Squad was called to Stafford Saturday, after an item dropped off at the “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day” turned out to be too hazardous for ordinary disposal methods.
“The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a resident brought in a small bottle of tetrahydrofuran, a chemical used as a solvent and in manufacturing polymers. If not stored properly it can become explosive. Representatives of Clean Harbors, the contractor running the collection effort, called the Stafford Fire Department and asked the State Police bomb team to help stabilize the container.
The area around the waste collection site on East Street was closed off.”
In three short paragraphs, the writer of this article has violated nearly all of the basic requirements of reportage, including the most sacrosanct rule – Thy Article Shalt Not Raise More Questions Than It Answers.
You can read that article a thousand times and never learn: a) Who was the resident with the hazardous stuff, b) Why did he or she have such explosive material, c) What is the proper way to store tetrahydrafuran to keep it from blowing up, d) Why did the contractor call the fire department to reach the state police, e) Did anyone answer the phone, f) Did the bomb squad actually come out and stabilize the container, and g) Was East Street ever reopened, or is that street now just a huge crater.
Alas, the answer to these and other burning questions will never be known because somewhere in Connecticut, a reporter and an editor were asleep at the switch.
All of which leads me to recollections of Becky, a young journalist whose work at the Laredo Morning Times I helped to guide.
Becky literally grew up in the Times’ newsroom, starting as a teenager filing photos and clips after school, then in an internship as a reporter in the summers while she was at UT, culminating with an editorship while she was still in her 20s.
Once, while she was an intern, I sent her to cover a personal injury lawsuit, where Mary Nell Maloney, the famous trial lawyer from San Antonio, represented the plaintiff. The story she came back with was okay, I guess, but left too many questions unanswered. (See Sacrosanct Rule One, above)
I felt Becky’s interview of Mary Nell had been too soft, so I asked her to go back to the courtroom, re-interview her, and get the answers to some hard questions. I tagged along to provide moral support.
Well, Becky did just as I asked. At the first opportunity, she stiffened her spine and marched right up to Mary Nell, pen and pad in hand and said in a strong, clear voice, “Ms Maloney, despite your claims to the contrary, how do you explain your client’s attempt to… Ooh, cute shoes!”
I nearly died.
But for every valley, there were countless peaks in Becky’s work at the paper. I especially remember the first Saturday Becky was entrusted with editing and producing the Sunday edition, all by herself. As it happened, I was filling in for the normal Saturday reporter, whose job was to monitor the police radio and cover any breaking news. I stress I was not there to oversee Becky’s work. Along with the paper’s other editors, I had perfect faith in her abilities.
About 8 p.m., a call came in about a gang-related fatal shooting in one of the barrios downtown. I went to the scene, gathered the facts, and came back and wrote up the story of another senseless gang slaying in our town. I was about to leave for the night, when Becky called me over to her news desk to ask if I was sure of the identity of the shooting victim.
It was only then that I learned the deceased was a good friend of hers – a guy she had even dated a couple times in high school. Becky stared at the story on the screen for a long minute, then excused herself to the ladies room. She came back about 10 minutes later, with red and puffy eyes, but a look of grim determination on her face.
Without missing a beat, she put that Sunday edition to bed ahead of deadline, without a single busted headline, copy typo, mistake or glitch in production or missed press deadline.
I was never so proud of anyone in our profession as I was of Becky at that moment.
There may be harder jobs than editing the newspaper in your own hometown, but for the life of me, I can’t think of one.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
