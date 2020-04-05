First part of two
Del Rio Police Department officers have never before had to deal with a worldwide pandemic, but they are taking the changes caused by COVID-19 in stride, DRPD Chief Fred Knoll Jr. said.
Knoll spoke with the Del Rio News-Herald in a telephone interview Thursday about how his department is dealing with the fallout from COVID-19 and with the city and county emergency disaster declarations issued to help mitigate the spread of the disease.
“First and foremost you can never be too prepared for something like this, but I think the nature of the work that we do, you’re already kind of prepared, knowing that any situation, at any time, has the potential to get bad. Our mindset, I can say that our officers are not panicking, we’re not in any type of situation where we feel like we can’t handle it.
“Yes, it’s the unknown, but our officers are working well, and most people tend to be very understanding, especially right now, because they’re worried, too, and there’s a lot of unknowns. People are looking for guidance and leadership, and that’s the example we’re trying to set,” Knoll said.
All of the DRPD, though, is taking extra precautions, Knoll said.
The first step is minimizing face-to-face contact.
“We are trying to encourage any call that can be handled by phone, that is not necessarily a call where an officer needs to be physically present, we’re advocating that,” the chief said.
Citizens who want to report a scam or a child custody issue where the principals are not at the scene are being encouraged to provide information over the phone, he said.
“If it is a call where an officer needs to go for whatever the circumstances are, and it’s not an emergency, we are asking the caller to step outside and speak with the officer by the patrol car at a safe distance, where we have fresh air and less chance for infection,” Knoll said.
He admitted, though, there will always be some situations where that is not possible, and the officer must enter the home. For those situations, Knoll said, officers are using protective equipment like masks and gloves.
Knoll said he has also worked to minimize danger to the department’s civilian staff.
“Some of our civilian staff have been staggered in different work spaces throughout the building where there is more space, as opposed to where they would normally work. Some of my office staff have been rotated to be call takers at the COVID-19 call center, so that has been able to relieve some of the staff from being in the office,” Knoll said.
Other changes include staggering staff hours and dealing with walk-in complaints at the police station only when necessary.
“So, say somebody comes in and says they want to make a custodial interference report. We’ll ask them to step outside, and if they can’t do that, the officer will meet with them inside. The officer will use protective equipment while taking the report, and we’re only allowing one person per household, to be the main spokesperson to make that report,” Knoll said.
The chief said the department currently has enough face masks and gloves, but is facing a looming shortage of hand sanitizer.
He emphasized, though, that rumors the department is issuing expired hand sanitizer are “absolutely false.”
“We are okay with masks and gloves, though the supply is limited. What we’re really struggling with is hand sanitizer. We keep large bottles in four different locations throughout the building. Those bottles began being depleted because officers were refilling their own personal containers, which we advocate; that’s why we have those big bottles there.
“So when the bigger bottles depleted, we had a backup supply of the same amount, four or five large bottles, which we are now working down,” Knoll said.
“There was a rumor that we were issuing expired Germ-X (hand sanitizer), and that is not true. Some of the officers had bottles that had expiration dates on them, but what we advocated is for them to keep their containers and refill them with the fresh product from the large bottles at the station,” the chief said.
Knoll said officers are reusing their face masks because the masks are the higher-end 3M masks.
“Of course, we don’t want them overusing the masks to where they are no longer effective, but we have been able to supply the officers with an exchange,” the chief said.
Knoll said he knows the struggle to keep protective supplies coming to Del Rio is one every department of first responders is facing.
“We’re on the waiting list with everybody else in the United States, unfortunately,” Knoll said.
