A Seguin woman was arrested and charged with vehicle theft when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, and Del Rio Police Department officers, discovered she had been driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee. The woman had walked over to Mexico and was in the process of coming back to Del Rio when she was arrested.
Kristina Katherine Jordan, 40, whose place of residence is listed at the 1000 block of East Walnut Street, in Seguin, Texas, was arrested on Feb. 28, at 8:56 p.m., police records show.
On Feb. 28, Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the Del Rio Port of Entry, 3140 Spur 239, to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
The police officers were advised a woman had been detained as she walked to the port of entry from Mexico, the arrest report states.
Jordan, according to an affidavit filed with the magistrate’s office, was not making sense when asked frequently asked questions by customs officers.
Customs officers learned she had parked a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of the Dollar General store located near the port of entry, 2511 Spur 239, and then she had walked across to Mexico, the report states.
The vehicle was displaying dealership tags from Roger Beasley Hyundai of New Braunfels, instead of a temporary buyer’s tag.
Customs officers called the dealership and learned the vehicle was missing from their inventory.
Del Rio Police officers contacted the New Braunfels Police Department through dispatch and learned the vehicle was in the process of being entered as a stolen vehicle; after confirmation, Jordan was arrested and charged with the offense of theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony, the report states.
The Jeep Cherokee was towed away for safekeeping, Jordan was taken to the police station for booking and processing.
