Mariachi Rayos del Sol will be having its last public performance at Noches Musicales tonight. The group consists of San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District mariachi students.
The group is dissolving due to majority of its members transitioning to college this fall. “They’re ending with a bang this week; they’ve had a mariachi workshop as well,” Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De la Paz said.
The three-day workshop was set up to help encourage and continue motivating future mariachi groups. Rayos del Sol students added the workshops were a way for them to give back to the community.
Some of the most memorial concerts for Rayos del Sol members include opening up for Latin comedian George Lopez, benefit concerts for a former member battling leukemia and a current member’s mother battling cancer, and performances honoring mothers and fathers.
“One of my favorite performances and most memorable would the Feast of Sharing we did this past November. It was nice to be able to play for Del Rio and be able to go to Brackettville as well,” Mariachi Rayos del Sol member Frank Treviño said.
Mariachi Rayos del Sol member Alejandro Ruiz added the performances that have had the most impact are those they did at funeral homes. Other members agreed with Ruiz and Treviño and added the performances have allowed them to travel together and perform for new audiences.
Four of the members are continuing their musical passion by pursuing a music degree in the college of their choice.
Rayos del Sol members understand it is a sad moment to know their group will disband as they are going their separate ways. Mariachi Rayos del Sol Director Jesse Brijalba added there is currently no plan to bring the group back for next year.
“We would like to extend our appreciation and our love to our city because they were open to us, accepting of us and showing much care to our group, that has been around for five years. It’s been a great five years; we’re really grateful,” Mariachi Rayos del Sol member Myles De la Garza said.
Noches Musicales is open to the public and is free admission for attendees. The workshop students will open up for the mariachi group Friday afternoon; citizens are encouraged to bring their own portable chairs.
