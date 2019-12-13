Jesus came to this earth to die! What great fruit would come from His love for us, even the reconciling back of mankind to God by His shed blood on the cross for those that receive His free gift of redemption!
We too, die to our own-selves, that we will not only bear fruit inside us, but fruit in the lives of those around us. The whole point is not just to die for our own sakes, but to die that many others might also receive the free gift of salvation.
The more we die to our own-selves, the more we become the useful vessels God wants us to be for the work in His kingdom! What power there is when love prospers in us, now combined with the Word of God and His Spirit working inside of us, for the benefit of all!
Have you ever seen a plant or tree release liquid or sap when you prune it? Of course most, if not all of us have. It is almost as if the plant or tree is weeping! There may be some trials with tears as God prunes us, but we will bear more good fruit in the end of His Spirit that brings obedience to His Word as we apply it to our lives! The work of Christ in us applies to everyone abiding in the Vine, not one of us is exempt from the process.
Jesus is the Vine, and we are His branches. We have to be pruned, fertilized, and watered by His Spirit in order to bear more fruit that is long-lasting and even eternal! Keep fighting the good fight of faith everyone! Our commitment to serve Christ our Lord is a lifetime one that includes submitting to His Lordship, as He strengthens us to do so. Not in our own strength, but in the strength that comes from God. The process may not be a joyful experience at the moment, but joy will come in the morning when we see the fruit of God developing in us all!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
