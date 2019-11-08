The holidays are a precious time for H-E-B. It’s a time to give thanks to our customers, and a time to bring family, friends and neighbors together for what’s become a beloved annual tradition and Del Rio’s highlight of the Holiday Season – the H-E-B Feast of Sharing.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Del Rio Civic Center located at 1915 Veterans Boulevard.
“Giving back to the community is what H-E-B was founded on more than 114 years ago, and it’s really at the heart of who we are as a company,” said Linda Tovar, H-E-B senior manager of public affairs, border region.
“The Feast of Sharing gives us a wonderful opportunity to bring the Del Rio community together to break bread, enjoy one another’s company, and get the holiday season off to a beautiful start here in South Texas.”
During the free community event, hundreds of volunteers serve a feast to more than 6,000 Del Rio residents and surrounding communities. The menu includes turkey with gravy, cornbread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.