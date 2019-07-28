Val Verde Regional Medical Center held a ceremony honoring local students that completed the Teen Fit program. The program is designed to help local students stay active and healthy throughout the summer.
Students were taken on trips to a local grocery store and discovered more information about the food they eat. The students learned how to read food labels as well as differentiate the effects of yogurt and ice cream.
“We went around the store and looked at labels. We wanted the kids to participate, since parents do the shopping,” hospital dietitian Bernadine Peter said.
Peter said they did the tour thanks to H-E-B general manager and the program received a decent amount of participants
“We wanted a bigger number (of participants), but this summer a lot of the students were travelling,” Peter said.
Students were not denied participation just because they could not attend certain days of the program, according to Peter. The program lasted for eight weeks this summer.
Healthy eating and exercise were important throughout the program, as Peter mentioned there is a lack of emphasis in health education throughout the state of Texas.
San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios allowed the program to use the Del Rio Middle School gym as an exercise facility. Students learned yoga and cross fit exercises with the help of Marisa Magaña and Enrique Reynaldo Treviño.
Peter said the students will be able to do the exercises at home without the need of going to a gym. “It is important for students to stay active and needing a gym to exercise is not necessary for children,” Peter said.
“What we wanted kids to learn is basic health and nutrition, and do the exercises, they learned, at home. They were taught simple classes so they could improve their health,” Peter said.
Peter added the program was successful and the students enjoyed it. “This program is a legacy and we want to leave this program available to the students,” Peter said.
