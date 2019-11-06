Being in the wrong place at the wrong time resulted in drug charges for a Del Rioan who showed up at an apartment building when police officers were executing a search warrant.
Vicente Giovanni Pineda, 21, a resident of the 1400 block of Gillis Avenue, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 1:19 a.m., and charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, police records show.
Pineda was arrested at the 700 block of Spring Street, while Del Rio Police Department officers were conducting a search warrant. Police records show Pineda arrived on scene and said he was there to meet the occupant of one of the apartments.
A police officer made contact with Pineda and asked him to empty his pockets, Pineda complied and produced a cigarette box containing a clear plastic baggie, records show.
The baggie contained a white crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the arrest report.
Pineda was arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, according to the arrest report.
