Whether you’re registered or not, there are more incentives to be active and join in on the fun during the second annual Red, White and Blue 5K, to be held on Feb. 15 with a start and finish line at Gorzugis.
One of the incentives will be free registration for the first 100 children. Only children ages 12 and under will receive the free registration, as children ages 13 and older classify as youths and adults for the event.
It is a first come first serve, thus parents can register children online or in person at the Amistad Bank and Del Rio News-Herald, located on 1301 Veterans Blvd. and 2205 N. Bedell Ave. respectively. The free registration is courtesy of Juan Vasquez and Del Rio Towing.
Adults can also look forward to receiving a commemorative shirt, if they are one of the first 100 to register as well.
Yet, that’s not the only thing for adults to look forward to; Buffalo Wings and Rings is providing 100 vouchers for free meals the day of the event.
Interested Del Rioans can register online at delrionewsherald.com or head on over to Mesquite Creek Outfitters this Friday, from 6-10 p.m., and register in person.
Those that register in person, on Friday, will also have the opportunity to take home a pint glass, as part of the Keep the Pint night. A limited number of pint glasses will be available for the public to take home.
Money from the event will go toward helping graduating seniors with college expenses. Last year, 10 seniors received $1,000 scholarships and two seniors received $500 scholarships.
