No gatherings will be permitted in city parks over the weekend and at least until April 20.
Del Rio City Council members discussed the parks issue during a video conference meeting Wednesday. The meeting was broadcast on the city’s web site.
Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon, serving as mayor pro-tem in the absence of Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, initiated the discussion, saying she had a question about Easter Sunday and the parks.
“Over Easter weekend, only the city manager could allow camping to occur, and in years past, that has always been waived and allowed by the city manager. I have not done that this year, so camping is prohibited. That’s on the books, and alcohol as well, the city manager can prohibit when and where in parks alcohol is prohibited, and I’ve prohibited alcohol consumption in our city parks over the Easter weekend,” City Manager Matt Wojnowski said.
Wojnowski pointed out Val Verde County’s second amended declaration of disaster for public health emergency includes as an attachment the city’s ordinance prohibiting camping and alcohol use in city parks over the Easter weekend.
“So how are we enforcing the restriction of gatherings of 10 people or more?” Elizalde De Calderon said.
“We’ll just utilize our police department to do that,” the city manager replied.
Elizalde De Calderon expressed concern that the city does not have the manpower to enforce the restrictions on social distancing.
“Of course we hope that most people comply on their own. I haven’t heard much about large gatherings, and we’ve been putting the word out on social media that those things won’t be allowed, so we really hope that there’s some compliance. If not, we’ll have to deal with it on a case-by-case basis,” the city manager replied.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked if the police would be patrolling popular camping spots in city parks.
“Yes, they’ll have to,” Wojnowski said.
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said he believed compliance “would be really hard for us to control.”
“Normally we do have large crowds out there for Easter, and for me, personally, I think that we’re trying to keep the citizens of Del Rio safe. That’s number one, and I think that’s all of our priority. We’re asking our citizens to be careful, but we’re going to allow a few hundred citizens to gather along the creek? It’s going to take a number of people to enforce the social distancing, and on top of that we’re going to have to worry about the no alcoholic beverages. . . I’m not on board with us opening up for Easter,” Carranza said.
Carranza added he is “still seeing too many people out.”
“Our whole idea is to flatten this curve we’re all talking about, and I just feel it’s not a good idea to keep the parks open for Easter, on Saturday or Sunday,” he said.
Salgado asked if the parks are closed.
“They’re only open for hiking, biking, that type of thing, not gathering,” Wojnowski said.
“I don’t know if that message is clear enough,” Elizalde De Calderon said.
The city manager reiterated persons could not use the parks for gatherings.
Elizalde De Calderon said she would like to see “no grilling or barbecuing” added to that provision, and Wojnowski said it could be done.
Councilman Rowland Garza said the concern is whether the prohibitions could be enforced.
Wojnowski said he was open to any ideas or suggestions on how to keep the community safe.
Elizalde De Calderon suggested closing the parks entirely over the Easter weekend, and Wojnowski said he could support that.
“I think the issue here is, will folks be congregating in groups? And the question is, are those groups going to be monitored?” Garza said.
He added anyone not following the guidelines would be subject to fines under the existing state and county declarations.
“We shouldn’t allow any social gatherings at the parks this weekend, that’s my feeling, for the safety of all the citizens. People, we need to stay home. I know it’s Easter, and I like to celebrate Easter myself, but what’s most important is that we stay at our houses. That’s how we’re going to stop the spread of this disease,” Carranza said.
Garza said the city manager could use his executive authority to close parks this weekend and to follow the county’s order.
City Attorney Suzanne West reminded the council the county judge’s declaration is a “shelter in place” order, prohibiting anyone from leaving their homes for anything other than essential activities.
“In this situation, the city manager has the authority to say no drinking in the parks and no camping in the parks,” West said, adding the council could take a vote supporting the city manager’s directives.
“Just so we all understand, we’re talking about no social gathering at the parks on Easter Sunday,” Carranza said.
“Correct,” Wojnowski replied.
“Is that correct, council?” Carranza asked, and all of the council members present said that was their intent.
Garza said persons could still exercise in the parks as long as they maintained social distancing guidelines.
After additional discussion, Garza then noted the city’s declaration of disaster for public health emergency had expired and said he would like to make a motion that the city “fully adopt and comply” with the second amended declaration issued by the county. Elizalde De Calderon gave the second.
The six council members present then voted unanimously in favor of the motion.
