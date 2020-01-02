Homey, everyday scenes and objects in bright, cheerful colors are the hallmark Minnesota artist Ruth Scholl, whose work will be on display at the Del Rio Council for the Arts Firehouse gallery during January.
Scholl’s show will open with a gallery reception set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Firehouse, 120 E. Garfield Ave.
Scholl is a brand-new Del Rioan whose husband is in the Air Force.
“My husband did ROTC in college and knew he wanted to join the Air Force, so he was sent to Del Rio for pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base, and I came with him,” Scholl said.
The Scholls have lived in Del Rio since February 2019.
Both Scholl and her husband were born and raised in Minneapolis, Minn. She attended Concordia College inMoorhead, Minn., where she studied studio art and German.
“I actually studied for a year abroad in Germany, and after I graduated, I lived and taught there for a year. I sort of came from Germany right to here, so it was something of a culture shock,” she said.
Scholl said she has been an artist all her life.
“As a kid, I was pretty much always drawing and making things and always encouraged to do things with my hands. I grew up home-schooled, so there was a lot of freedom there. My mom kind of let me follow my passions, more than you might be able to in a traditional school setting, so I always did a lot of art,” Scholl said.
Scholl said she has always been most drawn to two-dimensional art – painting and drawing – and currently works mainly in watercolor and gouache.
“Most recently, that’s really what I’ve been drawn to, mainly because they’re easy to transport, and we’ve been moving around a lot,” Scholl said.
“I did a lot of printmaking in college, and I loved it, but it requires a lot of equipment, so I haven’t been able to pick that back up here, but maybe one day I’ll find a studio that does that again,” she added.
Scholl describes her work as “nostalgic.”
“I’d also call it playful, colorful,” she said.
Scholl said she has drawn inspiration from a number of artists for her work.
“My biggest inspiration comes from the children’s book illustrators that I grew up reading and looking at. In fact, I’m illustrating a book right now, and that’s eventually the direction I’d like for my career to go in,” Scholl said.
In particular, Scholl said, she has been influenced by Barbara Cooney, who wrote and illustrated children’s books.
“A contemporary illustrator that inspires me is Becca Stadtlander, and then as far as fine artists go, the impressionists. I find their work really, really beautiful,” she said.
Scholl said she draws inspiration from objects and scenes she encounters in the day-to-day.
“A lot of it is just what I see around me. That’s what I love about the impressionists. They took the most mundane things, things that were around them and drew and painted them, and that elevated their meaning, somehow. I love that concept, that my world is important to me, so that’s what I’m going to paint and draw,” she said.
Scholl said she encountered Nancy O’Brien, executive director of the Del Rio Council for the Arts, shortly after she arrived in Del Rio.
“That was one of the first places that I went here, because I had been looking up art centers here,” she said.
Scholl showed O’Brien the work on her web site, and O’Brien offered her a show.
Scholl’s work will be for sale during the show, and she said she also works on commission.
“That’s the bulk of what I do, mostly portraits,” she said.
Scholl said her ultimate goal as an artist is to make the world a more beautiful place.
“I’m always just looking for more ways to get connected, and I’m not always sure where to start, so hopefully, this show will be a good starting point, but I love to collaborate, and I think it’s so important to make the world around you beautiful,” Scholl said.
To see more of Scholl’s work, visit her web site at www.ruthscholl.com, her Facebook page, @Ruth Scholl Illustration, and @ruthescholl on Instagram.
