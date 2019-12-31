After 43 years of federal service, 36 at Amistad National Recreation Area, Greg Garetz will be retiring on Jan. 3, 2020.
Garetz started his federal career in 1972, taking occasional leaves of absence from Humboldt State College to gain work experience as a fire fighter with the US Forest Service, eventually working for Six Rivers National Forest (tanker crew), Coronado National Forest (Catalina Hot Shot crew), Los Padres National Forest (tanker crew), and Clevelend National Forest (El Cariso Hot Shot crew). After completing his Bachelor degree in Natural Resources (Recreation) in 1976, Garetz switched from the US Forest Service to the National Park Service with a seasonal fire control aid position at Glacier National Park (at Lake McDonald), which also doubled as one of the parks’ mountain search and rescue crews. He spent Sundays with the crew training in mountain rescue techniques on a convenient nearby cliff-face.
That winter he completed his first Emergency Medical Technician certification course, and maintained his EMT certification for 30 years until 2007. He returned to Glacier in 1977 and 1978 for a total of three summer seasons on the same crew. He got a winter seasonal job at Everglades National Park in 1977 and 1978 on their 10-person resource management crew who worked on projects parkwide.
Greg accepted his first permanent position as a Park Technician with the US Army Corps of Engineers at Pomme de Terre Lake in Missouri. However, the Corps of Engineers was not a good fit, and after nine months of documenting encroachments by adjacent property owners onto federal land, Greg transferred back to the National Park Service at Big Thicket National Preserve in 1980. Greg was hired primarily due to his chainsaw experience from projects at Glacier and Everglades, and he found himself operating a chainsaw eight months a year clearing encroaching pine trees from a nine acre pitcher-plant bog. He got his law enforcement commission at FLETC in 1982 and spent much of his free time tracking down nesting trees of the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker in the park, looking for cavities dripping with sap high up in live pine trees.
In June of 1983, Greg transferred to Amistad Recreation Area (it did not become a National Recreation Area until 1990) after discovering during an annual law enforcement refresher course that the rangers at Amistad spent a majority of their time patrolling the lake on boats and scuba diving, and that the park did not even own a chainsaw. Greg quickly joined the park dive team and participated in over 250 official dives over the next 25 years. He also logged well over 1,000 hours operating patrol boats on Lake Amistad. While Greg was conducting his law enforcement boat patrols during the late spring and early summer months at Amistad, he made an effort to locate and monitor islands used for nesting by the endangered Interior Least Tern. Greg retired his law enforcement commission and EMS certifications in 2007 as he approached age 57, but continued to work at Amistad for an additional twelve years as the Chief of Education and Resource Management. Having been an educator and resource manager at heart for his entire working career, Greg continued to thoroughly enjoy working for the National Park Service right up to his retirement.
Greg was an EMT since 1977 and a CPR instructor since 1982 and assisted in instructing CPR, EMT and First Responder EMS classes for the park staff and surrounding community for 25 years. He met his future wife Gina while teaching one of these EMS classes in the local community of Comstock, where they were starting up a volunteer EMS organization. Greg and Gina have two sons who live in Austin, Texas, and New Braunfels, Texas. One went into the Marines for four years before attending Texas State University. The other went directly to Texas State University from high school. Both graduated and currently have good jobs in their career fields. After retirement, Greg plans to remain in the area and to continue working at Amistad as a periodic volunteer to assist the resource management staff with the park image collection.
