January 8, 2020 Police Blotter
POSSESSION
Adan Aldaco, 32, a resident of the 600 block of East 13th Street, was arrested on Dec. 31, at 11:26 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, according to police records.
Aldaco was arrested at the 1200 block of Veterans Boulevard after family members reported a disturbance. Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the call and found the vehicle Aldaco was in, locating the marijuana inside, according to the police report.
DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE
Juan de Dios Dominguez, 24, a resident of the 900 block of East Chapoy Street, was arrested on Dec. 29 at home at approximately 8:19 a.m., and charged with failure on duty upon striking structure, fixture or highway landscape, a Class B misdemeanor, police say.
Dominguez was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of East Cortinas Street, for a report of a reckless driver who had driven onto a homeowner’s property, according to the incident report.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Francisco Garza Flores, 78, a resident of the 400 block of Los Alamos Road, was arrested on Dec. 28 at 7:32 p.m. at HEB, 200 Veterans Blvd., and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
Flores was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the store for a criminal trespass after store employees stated they did want to pursue charges, according to the arrest report.
BURGLARY OF A BUILDING
Jourian Grant, 17, whose place of residence is not listed, was arrested on Jan. 3 at the Val Verde GEO correctional facility, 253 FM 2523, at 10:45 a.m. and charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony, police records state.
According to an incident report Grant was arrested in connection with a burglary at Los Betos restaurant, 1913 Veterans Blvd., occurring on Dec. 6.
Grant was initially arrested on Jan. 2 at 1:25 a.m. at the 2500 block of Veterans Boulevard and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police records state.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Jose Homero Ramirez, 28, whose place of residence is listed at the 400 block of Victor Drive, was arrested on Jan. 2 at 1:15 a.m. at the 2500 block of Veterans Boulevard, and charged with driving while license invalid with previous conviction, a Class B misdemeanor, and with having no insurance, a Class C misdemeanor, police records state.
RESISTING ARREST
nJohn William Mayor, 50, a resident of the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 90 West, was arrested on Dec. 25 at 2:06 a.m. at the 100 block of South Nancy Street, and charged with resisting arrest search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
nDavid Vasquez, 58, a resident of the 100 block of South Nancy Street, was arrested on Dec. 25, at 12:38 p.m. at home, and charged with interfering with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor, and with resisting arrest, search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
THEFT OF PROPERTY
nJennifer Annette Reyes, 42, a resident of the 700 block of East 14th Street, was arrested on Jan. 1 at HEB, 200 Veterans Blvd., and charged with theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
