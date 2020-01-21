There is no better way to improve than having your work evaluated by professionals, and the Del Rio News-Herald’s daily efforts to bring a better product to the community of Del Rio have been recognized.
The News-Herald was awarded top honors in two different categories in the 2018-2019 Texas Better Newspaper Contest, the awards were presented Saturday, at TPA Convention and Trade Show held at Moody Gardens Hotel, Convention Center and Spa in Galveston.
The News-Herald was awarded first place in page design and fourth place in the feature writing category.
“No one on our team writes stories, designs pages or takes photos with contests in mind. But it is still gratifying when your peers say you have done well and are among the best in the state. I would like to congratulate Rubén Cantú and his editorial team on a job well done,” said News-Herald Publisher David Rupkalvis.
Del Rio has a lot to be proud of when it comes to their newspaper, he said.
The contest, normally covering 12 months of publications, went through a transition year for a new schedule, and covered a 20-month period, the longest in TPA history, the association stated. Participating newspapers submitted entries from work published between Jan. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019. The contest this year registered 1,094 entries from 107 newspapers.
“The Texas Press Association is possibly the biggest statewide press association in the nation. Texas has hundreds of newspapers that compete for prizes, and being chosen as one of the best in any category is quite an achievement,” Rupkalvis said.
Competitions were divided into nine divisions, in which newspapers competed against publications of similar circulation. Division 1 was reserved for the five metro dailies with the highest circulation in Texas, which complete only in the General Excellence category.
Divisions 2 and 3 were for dailies; Divisions 4 and 5 for semi-weeklies and Divisions 6 and higher for weeklies.
This year, 18 dailies competed in Divisions 2 and 3; 23 semiweekly newspapers competed in Divisions 4 and 5; and 66 weekly newspapers competed in divisions 6-9.
As a five-days-a-week publication the News-Herald competed in Division 3.
Entries were judged by members of the Tennessee Press Association. Earlier in the year, Texas Press Association member volunteers judged entries in the Tennessee Press Contests.
First place winners received plaques and certificates were awarded in first through fourth places.
