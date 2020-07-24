U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station arrested a human smuggler attempting to smuggle four illegal aliens, July 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday.
Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station attempted to stop a stolen white 2017 Chevy Silverado bearing fictitious license plates. The vehicle fled from the agents at a high rate of speed through a parking lot, where it collided with a civilian motorist.
