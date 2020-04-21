Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. extended an existing disaster declaration of public health emergency for two more weeks.
The extended declaration went into effect at midnight Monday and will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 5.
Under the extended declaration, Val Verde County residents will still be required to wear masks or other face coverings and are ordered to maintain a social distance of at least six feet from others while in public areas.
“We are extending the order, basically for two more weeks,” Owens said in a phone interview.
The county judge said there will be some modifications in the extended declaration.
“We are bumping up the number of customers allowed in the big H-E-B and Walmart to 100 each, just because of what they’ve put in place and the masks everyone is required to wear,” Owens said.
The previous declaration had allowed 75 customers in both the H-E-B on Veterans Boulevard and in Walmart.
“We do ask that all these businesses help us implement the requirements of the declaration, to make sure everyone coming in their doors is wearing a mask,” he added.
Auto dealerships may do business as long as everyone is adhering to social distancing practices and wearing a face mask or covering, Owens said.
“We also opened the furniture stores back up, and we did that because of the recent hail storm, and we thought it was necessary to do that,” Owens said.
The 24-hour curfew for persons ages 17 and younger remains in place, Owens said.
The judge said he was asked Monday if he believed Val Verde County has “hit its peak” of COVID-19 cases.
“My answer is no. We really don’t know, of course, but I believe we haven’t, for the simple reason that we had a lot of people come in over the Easter weekend, and I would like to give it at least 14 days so we can figure out what, if anything, is going to happen from that, and 14 days will be two weeks from Monday,” Owens said.
At a glance
The Val Verde County declaration of local disaster went into effect Monday and will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 5.
- County residents are still required to wear masks or other face coverings and are ordered to maintain a social distance of at least six feet from others while in public areas.
- The number of customers allowed at once in big retail stores (H-E-B and Walmart) goes from 75 to 100.
- Auto dealerships and furniture stores open for business as long as everyone is adhering to social distancing practices and wearing a face mask or covering.
Source: Third Amended Declaration of Local Disaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.