Voter registration deadline approaches and citizens looking to vote in the upcoming election need to register by Monday, Oct. 7. Voters must submit their registration form at least 30 days before the election date, Nov. 5.
Val Verde County voters will join voters across the state to approve or deny 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution and a school bond election.
As of Sept. 4, there were 27,597 registered voters in Val Verde County, according to Tax Assessor Collector Bea Munoz.
There are different locations in the city of Del Rio for people to fill out a voter registration form, such as the Val Verde County Library and the WIC center. Due to the registration deadline coming up, it is recommended citizens go directly to the Val Verde County Annex building on 309 Mill St.
The building is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Munoz said as people come in, they will be immediately helped with paperwork.
According to Munoz, every year there is a push to get the youth registered in time for the elections. “They’re just getting started, but it would be good for them to get involved,” Munoz said.
Children must be 18 on or before the date of the general or consolidated election, in order to vote.
Early voting for the general election takes place on Oct. 21-26 and Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. Locations for early voting are Val Verde County Courthouse, 400 Pecan St.; Buena Vista Elementary School Planning Room, 100 Echo Valley Drive; and Lamar Elementary School Library, 301 Waters Ave.
All three locations will be open to voters from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21-26 and Oct. 28-30, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
On Election Day, voters must vote in the precinct where they are registered to vote.
Voters in county voting precincts 10-13 will vote at the old county court-at-law courtroom, 207 Losoya St.
Voters in county voting precincts 20-24 will vote at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd.
Voters in county voting precincts 30-33 will vote in the 4-H Barns at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds, 2006 N. Main St.
Voters in county voting precincts 40-43 will vote in the St. Joseph’s Church Parish Hall, 510 Wernett St.
All voters in the Val Verde county will cast ballots in the constitutional amendment election. The only county voting precincts that will not vote in the school bond election are voters in county voting precincts 32, 42 and 43.
