Someone once told me I shouldn’t write about politics, but sometimes the situation calls for me to climb out of the sports scene and address things that affect all of us.
I spent much of the day Wednesday listening to the impeachment proceedings online. One by one, members of the US House of Representatives, representing Democrats and Republicans, stood and spoke their support or their opposition regarding the proceedings to impeach current President Donald Trump.
On one side stood the Democrats, speaking of the defense of the US Constitution and laying out their argument as to why Trump must be impeached.
On the other side stood the Republicans, using words such as “sham” and citing “The Federalist Papers” as reasons why the impeachment procedures should go no further.
As we all know by now, two articles of impeachment were voted on and approved by the House. That moves the impeachment proceedings to the Senate, which will oversee Trump’s trial and ultimately decide if the president stays or goes.
Wednesday’s proceedings have no current bearing on the president’s standing in terms of job security. Yes, he is now one of three US presidents to be impeached, joining Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, but he is still the president. Impeachment doesn’t mean fired, as much as I’m sure many folks would want those two to be the same.
As I listened to both sides lay out their arguments, there was one point that several Republicans tried to hammer home, and that’s the approval of the articles of impeachment would essentially negate the votes of the 63 million-plus Americans who voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election. While that sounds sinister, it ignores that Trump lost the popular vote as more than 65 million people voted against him.
And that’s one of the problems we are seeing now. The country has become an “us versus them” situation in which civil discourse and friendly arguments devolve into insults and, in some extreme cases, actual physical violence. People cannot just simply discuss the matters at hand and then go back to more trivial matters like who got eliminated on “The Masked Singer” or who will get the rose on the next episode of whatever glorified speed dating show comes across our televisions nowadays.
Instead, we have folks unabashedly insulting each other for no greater reason than they can because this is ‘Merica and there are too many sensitive people out there nowadays. It’s a sad testimony to the state we’ve fallen as a people where insulting each other has become such a popular thing that we reward each other with mouse clicks and followers.
Do I believe we’ve become a more sensitive society unable to separate humor from insult? Yes, but that’s not a license to blur those lines because you don’t agree with that person’s beliefs. As tough as you may think you are there’s always a line that if crossed against you will turn you from snarky commentator to sensitive soul in a heartbeat. It exists in all of us.
Our country will probably never go back to the way it was, and that’s a shame.
However, I hope people will continue to use this time to educate themselves about our country’s history and politics in general and become more knowledgeable as to how things work.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
