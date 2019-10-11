Locks of hair will benefit women and children battling cancer, during the Ponytail for Love event on Oct. 14. Queen City Belles encourage the community to help the fight against breast cancer.
The event will be held at the Housing Authority Club House, located on 104 E. Rodriguez St. from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each member of the Belles will be wearing their hair in a high ponytail this month, in order to raise awareness to the cause.
According to the announcement, anyone wishing to donate their hair is welcome to join in. The minimum length for the hair donation is 10 inches, measured tip to tip, for a needed hairpiece.
No more than five percent of the hair donation can be gray, and hair must be completely clean and dry.
Possible hair donations cannot be bleached, dyed or have chemicals. “To us, it’s hair, but to women or children with cancer, it’s hope,” according to the announcement.
Citizens with questions can contact Aracely Ramirez at (830) 768 2800 or Ana Ortiz at (830) 421 2295 for more information.
