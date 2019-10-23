A Del Rio man was recently arrested and charged with criminal trespass and evading arrest or detention, after he was seen by a police officer walking past him with a 24-pack of beer.
Carlos Hervey DeLeon, 41, a resident of the 200 block of Kennedy Drive, was arrested on Oct. 14 at the 600 block of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard, at 10:41 a.m. police records show.
According to the incident report Del Rio Police Officer Joseph A. Toro was following up with a previous case that morning when he saw a man in a blue hoodie walking past him carrying a 24-pack of beer.
When the officer made contact with the store owner, he was advised that the man had shoplifted the beer, the report states.
Toro then proceeded to chase the suspect on foot, while DeLeon refused to comply with the officer’s orders and walked away from him, the report states.
Toro eventually apprehended DeLeon, who was found to have a criminal trespass warning against him from the store, the report states.
DeLeon was arrested, booked and processed under criminal trespass charges, a Class B misdemeanor, and under evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor, according to his arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.