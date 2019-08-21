A local man is facing multiple charges following an incident occurring recently in south Del Rio.
Jose Alfredo Reyes, 35, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 11:42 p.m., and charged with resisting arrest and assault of a public servant among other charges, police say.
Reyes was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 700 block of Vitela Street, an incident report states.
Reyes, who was known to have an outstanding warrant, fled the scene and was later arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, the report states.
Reyes is facing charges of assault of a public servant, a third degree felony; resisting arrest search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor; fail to identify fugitive, a Class A misdemeanor, and the charges stemming from the prior arrest warrant, according to police records.
